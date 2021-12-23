Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW) Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Opawica Explorations Inc. (CVE:OPW) traded up 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. 355,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 382% from the average session volume of 73,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.27 million and a PE ratio of -4.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.38.

Opawica Explorations Company Profile (CVE:OPW)

Opawica Explorations Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company owns a 100% interests in the Arrowhead property that consists of 19 mineral claims covering an area of 400.76 hectares located in the Joannes Township, Quebec; the Bazooka East property that comprises 15 mineral claims covering an area of 312.4 hectares located in the Beauchastel Township, Quebec; and the Bazooka West property comprising 24 mineral claims covering an area of 953.86 hectares located in the Beauchastel Township, Quebec.

