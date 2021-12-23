Ontology Price Reaches $0.71 (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $620.69 million and $71.38 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001469 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.97 or 0.00250635 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00034673 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002825 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00026186 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $245.38 or 0.00508380 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00083829 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

