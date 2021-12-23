Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Brokerages expect Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) to report $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Omeros’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is $1.61. Omeros posted earnings of ($0.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 270.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omeros will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Omeros from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMER opened at $7.53 on Monday. Omeros has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.04.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Omeros by 14.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 264,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 33,553 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 982.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 15.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros during the second quarter valued at $1,780,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 8.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

About Omeros

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

