OIN Finance (OIN) Price Hits $0.24

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 23rd. During the last week, OIN Finance has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. OIN Finance has a total market cap of $7.95 million and $129,640.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OIN Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000478 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005208 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00043373 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007243 BTC.

OIN Finance Coin Profile

OIN is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,950,759 coins. OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance . OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

