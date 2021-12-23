Offshift (XFT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.89 Million

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.33 or 0.00006839 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Offshift has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Offshift has a total market cap of $14.89 million and $154,806.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,257.74 or 0.99203750 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00055532 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005401 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004569 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00031923 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $694.41 or 0.01427508 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003805 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,475,000 coins. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

