Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a specialty finance company. It provides customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The company generates current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans and preferred equity. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly known as Fifth Street Finance Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, JMP Securities upped their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.88.

OCSL stock opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $7.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.14.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 113.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.79%.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 17,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $129,108.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,111. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 22.2% in the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 198,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 36,019 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 863,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after buying an additional 48,385 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 241.7% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.6% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,829,437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,689,000 after buying an additional 420,200 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

