O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Sells 34,786 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 87.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,924 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 34,786 shares during the period. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLR. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources during the second quarter worth $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Continental Resources during the second quarter worth $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Continental Resources by 3,716.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Continental Resources during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Continental Resources by 24.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 13.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.17. 2,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,740,245. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.99 and a 52-week high of $55.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

CLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Continental Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.26.

In related news, Director Harold Hamm bought 108,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.69 per share, for a total transaction of $5,174,365.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Hart sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $452,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 362,520 shares of company stock worth $16,359,012. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

