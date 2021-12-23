O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,851 Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,851 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matson by 14.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,811 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matson by 8.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,064 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matson by 18.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,883 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,813,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,395,000. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Matson alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

In related news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total value of $275,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $61,041.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,737 shares of company stock valued at $4,387,082 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Matson stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,691. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.95. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.41 and a twelve month high of $94.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.27.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Matson had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 54.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is 8.46%.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.