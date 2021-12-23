O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Makes New $465,000 Investment in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,656 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Globant by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 49,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 8,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Globant by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 333,997 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $93,856,000 after acquiring an additional 132,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLOB traded up $4.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $294.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,918. Globant S.A. has a twelve month low of $188.67 and a twelve month high of $354.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 142.16 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $297.12 and its 200-day moving average is $275.60.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Globant had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $341.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Globant’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLOB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $235.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.90.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

