O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Makes New $396,000 Investment in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,477 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Motco bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded up $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $112.37. 2,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,923. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.44. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.60 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.30%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.73.

In other Quanta Services news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total transaction of $1,965,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

