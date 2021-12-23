O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Invests $558,000 in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ULTA. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

ULTA stock traded up $7.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $395.41. 9,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,534. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $263.93 and a one year high of $417.85. The stock has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $389.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $369.14.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current year.

ULTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $421.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $485.00 target price (up from $460.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.04.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

