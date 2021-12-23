O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 80.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,715 shares during the quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 177,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after buying an additional 37,045 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,314,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,924,000 after buying an additional 207,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $736,000. 42.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGT stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.36. The company had a trading volume of 7,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,005. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. International Game Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $32.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 2.14.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.47%.

IGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.57.

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

