O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Has $37.20 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,964 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 28.5% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $37,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 53.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its holdings in Tesla by 5,000.0% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TSLA. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $806.50.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $21.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,030.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,860,188. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $539.49 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,038.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $818.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 326.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total transaction of $777,287.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total value of $1,064,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,278,371 shares of company stock worth $4,484,433,865 over the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

