O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Has $282,000 Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 58.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,594 shares during the period. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cloudflare by 120.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after buying an additional 15,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 9.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,371,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,114,000 after buying an additional 1,773,373 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Cloudflare by 0.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,858,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,593,000 after buying an additional 15,471 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 2.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,539,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,760,000 after buying an additional 69,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 21.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,831,000 after acquiring an additional 445,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.43, for a total transaction of $2,288,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total transaction of $336,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 787,910 shares of company stock valued at $129,949,293 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NET. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.98.

NET traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $134.78. The company had a trading volume of 26,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,987,669. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.96 and a 52 week high of $221.64. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $43.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.44 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.27.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

