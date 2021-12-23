O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Livent by 317.2% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,982,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,012 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Livent by 7.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,061,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,572 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Livent during the second quarter valued at $16,096,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Livent by 56.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,993,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,598,000 after acquiring an additional 719,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Livent during the second quarter valued at $11,952,000. 93.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LTHM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.87.

In other news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of Livent stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $100,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LTHM traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.38. The company had a trading volume of 23,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,774. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.99. Livent Co. has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $33.04.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.00 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

