NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Price Target Cut to $60.00

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Truist Securities from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NuVasive from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of NuVasive from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.62.

NuVasive stock opened at $51.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.07. NuVasive has a 1-year low of $45.45 and a 1-year high of $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -101.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). NuVasive had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NuVasive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical device company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,554 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in NuVasive by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in NuVasive by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,654 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in NuVasive by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

