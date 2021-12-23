Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) EVP John A. Herrmann III Sells 5,000 Shares

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX traded down $7.77 on Wednesday, reaching $183.30. 4,975,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,732,863. Novavax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.08 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.76 and a 200 day moving average of $198.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.28.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). Novavax had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.66%. The company had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.00.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

