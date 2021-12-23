Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) EVP John A. Herrmann III Sells 5,000 Shares

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ NVAX traded down $7.77 on Wednesday, reaching $183.30. 4,975,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,732,863. Novavax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.08 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.76 and a 200 day moving average of $198.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.28.
Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). Novavax had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.66%. The company had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.75 earnings per share for the current year.
NVAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.00.
Novavax Company Profile
Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.
Further Reading: What is a short straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.