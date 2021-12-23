Northland Power Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.08 (OTCMKTS:NPIFF)

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0791 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of NPIFF opened at $29.55 on Thursday. Northland Power has a twelve month low of $27.98 and a twelve month high of $41.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.55.

NPIFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$48.25 to C$47.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Northland Power, Inc engages in the development, building, owning, and managing wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment comprises Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects.

