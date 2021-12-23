Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,508,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 776,692 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.74% of Steel Dynamics worth $91,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STLD. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

In other news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $555,672.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $61.45 on Thursday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.77 and a 52-week high of $74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.21 and a 200-day moving average of $63.09.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.38%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

