Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 97.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,042,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 513,270 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.06% of Charles Schwab worth $78,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $84.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $85.75. The company has a market cap of $152.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $4,836,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $19,893,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,236,330 shares of company stock worth $100,311,208. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

