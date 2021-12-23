Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 100.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 824,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 412,575 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.20% of Valero Energy worth $57,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 51,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VLO opened at $71.30 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.10 and a fifty-two week high of $84.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.67. The company has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.41, a PEG ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -359.63%.

VLO has been the subject of several research reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.71.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

