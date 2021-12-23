Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 390,586 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 49.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,173,664 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 390,586 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.09% of JD.com worth $85,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in JD.com in the second quarter worth $263,913,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in JD.com in the second quarter worth $257,387,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its stake in JD.com by 67.9% in the second quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 6,505,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $519,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,900 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in JD.com by 78.4% in the third quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 5,427,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $392,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in JD.com by 68.3% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,949,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $395,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,407 shares during the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $73.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $98.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.39 and its 200 day moving average is $76.58. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $108.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. JD.com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $218.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.71.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.