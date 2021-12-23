Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 1,897,238 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 109.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,634,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,897,238 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.91% of Dropbox worth $106,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dropbox by 8.8% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Dropbox by 0.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dropbox by 51.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dropbox by 8.4% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dropbox by 5.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DBX opened at $24.82 on Thursday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.81 and a 200-day moving average of $29.24.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 19,335.53%. The company had revenue of $550.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $261,555.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $50,191.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,967 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,443. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DBX. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Dropbox in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

