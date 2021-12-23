Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Shares Gap Up to $14.91

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.91, but opened at $15.48. Nkarta shares last traded at $15.48, with a volume of 20 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NKTX shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nkarta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.17.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.20. The company has a market cap of $525.88 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.42.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts predict that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $231,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $64,749.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Nkarta by 4,082.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 104,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nkarta Company Profile (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

