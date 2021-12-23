Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Receives $37.38 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.38.

NIU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

NIU stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.90. 767,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,140. Niu Technologies has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $53.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.78.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.51). Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 6.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Niu Technologies will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 886.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the second quarter worth $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the second quarter worth $150,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the second quarter worth $171,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the third quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors own 32.32% of the company’s stock.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

