Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 34,319 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Ninety One UK Ltd decreased its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 133,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,319 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Chemed were worth $62,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the second quarter worth about $646,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 12.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,146,000 after buying an additional 8,077 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 15.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 23.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,963,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Chemed by 2.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chemed news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.13, for a total transaction of $978,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 300 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.30, for a total value of $151,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,541,830 over the last three months. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $540.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th.

NYSE CHE opened at $516.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $482.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $474.81. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $403.00 and a 1-year high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $538.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.87 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.57%.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

