Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 20,020 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Ninety One UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 611,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,020 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $105,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in Crown Castle International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 29,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 23.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,445,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,647,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,394 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 575.7% in the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 11,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 9,505 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 294,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $199.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.26 billion, a PE ratio of 65.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.43. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $204.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.33.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 194.06%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.67.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.