Ninety One UK Ltd Increases Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,569,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 185,720 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.51% of Hess worth $122,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HES. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Hess in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Hess in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its stake in Hess by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hess by 519.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hess in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hess from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.14.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $74.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 117.64 and a beta of 2.01. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $52.18 and a 12-month high of $92.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.92.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. Hess’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is 158.73%.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $292,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

