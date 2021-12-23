Ninety One UK Ltd Has $46.08 Million Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Ninety One UK Ltd cut its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,498,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525,337 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.25% of Trip.com Group worth $46,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,223,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,374,000 after purchasing an additional 12,946 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 34,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TCOM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.82.

Trip.com Group stock opened at $22.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $45.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.86. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.34 and a beta of 1.18.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.80. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 0.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

