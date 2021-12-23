Ninety One UK Ltd Has $37.75 Million Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Ninety One UK Ltd cut its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 29.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 142,670 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 60,314 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Watsco were worth $37,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in Watsco in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 10.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the second quarter worth approximately $6,473,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the second quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 527.8% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 5,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.29.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $302.79 on Thursday. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $224.25 and a 52 week high of $318.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $299.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.08.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.11%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

