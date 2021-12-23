Ninety One North America Inc. Sells 3,965 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Ninety One North America Inc. reduced its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 18.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,729 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,965 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in HDFC Bank by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,397,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,212,000 after purchasing an additional 140,444 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its position in HDFC Bank by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 18,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in HDFC Bank by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 119,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 60,820 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in HDFC Bank by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in HDFC Bank by 178.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 785,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,608,000 after purchasing an additional 503,310 shares during the period. 17.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $63.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $116.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.87. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $61.35 and a one year high of $84.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Equities research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.