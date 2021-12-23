Ninety One North America Inc. Purchases 125 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Ninety One North America Inc. grew its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Anthem by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Anthem by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in Anthem by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Anthem by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Anthem by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho raised shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $473.85.

ANTM stock opened at $453.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.04 and a twelve month high of $456.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $423.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $395.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

