Ninepoint Partners LP Takes $219,000 Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $62.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Duke Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $37.61 and a twelve month high of $63.51. The stock has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.62.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.86. Duke Realty had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $256.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 46.09%.

DRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Duke Realty from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

