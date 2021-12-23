Ninepoint Partners LP Buys New Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,751 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.8% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 11.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 699 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 88.7% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 103,859 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $18,093,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,186 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $9,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Stephens raised their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.78.

AXP stock opened at $162.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.79 and a 200-day moving average of $168.49. American Express has a 12-month low of $112.10 and a 12-month high of $189.03. The company has a market cap of $125.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.97%.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

