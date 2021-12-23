NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given a $200.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on NIKE (NYSE:NKE) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $179.81.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $165.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. NIKE has a one year low of $125.44 and a one year high of $179.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.43. The company has a market cap of $261.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.94.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.36%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,339 shares of company stock worth $41,822,585 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter worth about $338,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in NIKE by 11.2% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,265 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in NIKE by 94.2% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter worth about $1,470,000. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter worth about $239,000. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

