NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Sold by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC lowered its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NICE in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in NICE in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in NICE by 113.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in NICE by 77.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in NICE in the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $305.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.75. NICE Ltd. has a one year low of $211.25 and a one year high of $319.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. NICE had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 10.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered NICE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.17.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

