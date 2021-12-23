NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NGM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 115,612.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NGM opened at $18.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.81. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $32.12.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 157.90% and a negative return on equity of 34.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, SVP Hsiao D. Lieu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $591,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,515,500 in the last quarter. Insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.44.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.