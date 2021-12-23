Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) Given New C$6.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$6.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

NXH has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of Next Hydrogen Solutions in a report on Sunday, October 24th. National Bankshares set a C$7.00 price objective on Next Hydrogen Solutions and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

CVE:NXH opened at C$3.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$82.38 million and a PE ratio of -2.65. Next Hydrogen Solutions has a 1 year low of C$3.51 and a 1 year high of C$10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 7.79 and a quick ratio of 7.33.

Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.10 million. Research analysts expect that Next Hydrogen Solutions will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

