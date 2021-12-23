Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,300.00

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (LON:NFC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,300 ($17.18) and last traded at GBX 1,300 ($17.18), with a volume of 54158 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,240 ($16.38).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 1,350 ($17.84) to GBX 1,500 ($19.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69. The firm has a market cap of £1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,169.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,039.97.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th were given a GBX 3.60 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. Next Fifteen Communications Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.43%.

In related news, insider Tim Dyson sold 77,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,135 ($15.00), for a total value of £885,265.95 ($1,169,594.33).

About Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC)

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

