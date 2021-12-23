NEXT.coin Reaches One Day Volume of $77,002.00 (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 23rd. In the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. NEXT.coin has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NEXT.coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,645.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $441.26 or 0.00907107 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $124.29 or 0.00255501 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00013842 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000926 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00011561 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00021830 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003050 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT.coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT.coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.