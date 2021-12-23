Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by Clearstead Trust LLC

Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the quarter. Newmont accounts for approximately 1.8% of Clearstead Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $58.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.77. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. CIBC downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, November 29th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Newmont from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

In other Newmont news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $522,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,695 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

