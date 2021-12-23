Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Newmont were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 52.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, November 29th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $522,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,695 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NEM stock opened at $58.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $75.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.77. The firm has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.25.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

