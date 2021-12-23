NewGen Asset Management Ltd Takes Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 300,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,772,000. Manulife Financial accounts for approximately 3.2% of NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 42,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 92,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 36.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.4% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 13,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. 46.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC downgraded Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

MFC opened at $18.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.50. The company has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.33. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 32.47%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

