NewGen Asset Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 90,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,494,000. Colliers International Group accounts for about 6.5% of NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Ninepoint Partners LP raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 18.8% in the second quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Colliers International Group stock opened at $145.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.02 and a 1-year high of $150.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.87.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.90. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 71.11%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is currently -1.08%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CIGI shares. National Bankshares set a $170.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Colliers International Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Colliers International Group Profile

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.