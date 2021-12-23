NewGen Asset Management Ltd Makes New $231,000 Investment in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. Celestica accounts for 0.1% of NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Celestica by 1.2% in the second quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 216,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 62.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 141,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 54,454 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Celestica by 47.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 181,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 58,298 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the 2nd quarter worth $1,700,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Celestica by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 46,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the period. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Celestica alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Celestica from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

NYSE:CLS opened at $10.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Celestica Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $11.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.23.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Celestica had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.