New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,300 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,036 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.22% of Quanex Building Products worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,611,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,702,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,190,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,250,000 after purchasing an additional 216,606 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,164,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,920,000 after purchasing an additional 55,491 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,131,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,115,000 after purchasing an additional 186,573 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,096,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,233,000 after buying an additional 23,991 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Quanex Building Products news, Director Jason Lippert bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.40 per share, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Quanex Building Products stock opened at $23.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $797.82 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.54. Quanex Building Products Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $29.02.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $291.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.33 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 18.82%.

Quanex Building Products Profile

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

