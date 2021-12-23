New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,473 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 68.4% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 7,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $135,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

In other news, Director Michael Joyce sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $105,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $68,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BDN opened at $13.46 on Thursday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day moving average is $13.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $120.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Brandywine Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 475.03%.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

