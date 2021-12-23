New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 131 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $86.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.04. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.46 and a 52-week high of $87.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.13.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The firm had revenue of $104.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.65 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 19.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Saturday, January 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.22%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.50.

In other news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $2,723,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $38,450.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

