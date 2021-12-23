New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCRI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 7,658 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 2nd quarter worth $1,325,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the second quarter worth $42,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $72.28 on Thursday. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.68.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $111.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.13 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 18.64%. As a group, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

