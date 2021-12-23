New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Genesco worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Genesco during the third quarter worth $736,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 20.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 12,283 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco in the second quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco in the second quarter valued at about $428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

GCO opened at $60.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $880.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.57. Genesco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.67 and a fifty-two week high of $73.72.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.57 million. Genesco had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

